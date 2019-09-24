3 arrested for slashing 2 women with penknife, robbing them of 5 phones in Ang Mo Kio

Two women were slashed with a penknife at Block 532 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, on Sept 23, 2019.
PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao
Prisca Ang
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Three men, aged between 37 and 50, have been arrested for allegedly robbing two women of their mobile phones and hurting them with a penknife.

Police received a report at about 3pm on Monday (Sept 23) that two women had been slashed with a penknife at Block 532 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

The women were robbed of five mobile phones, which belonged to them and their colleague, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

About 20 to 30 police officers were at the scene, reported citizen journalism website Stomp.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division arrested the men after establishing their identities through closed-circuit television footage and inquiries on the ground.

The men will be charged in court on Wednesday with robbery with hurt, which carries a jail term of five to 20 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Police received a report at about 3pm on Sept 23, 2019, that two women had been slashed with a penknife at Block 532 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10. PHOTO: STOMP

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

