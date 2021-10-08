3 boys caught on video fishing illegally along Boat Quay

The Five Boys By The River sculpture along Boat Quay had three more boys joining in the fun, but in a different way.

These boys — one holding a fishing rod and the other two wearing caps — were caught on video, now circulating online, fishing illegally by the Singapore River.

The 48-second video has garnered 30,600 views with 72 comments after it was uploaded on a Facebook page on Tuesday (Oct 5). It is unknown when the incident took place.

In the video, down a staircase at the jetty-like area outside Fullerton Hotel, the trio could be seen focused on catching their fish.

One of the boys laid on his belly with arms dangling towards to river, in an attempt to find a better angle to reel the fish in.

A buddy, in a green long sleeve top, was tightly grabbing his bag as a form of safety harness to stop him from falling into the water.

The fish was eventually caught and according to comments from netizens, it was a peacock bass.

AsiaOne has reached out to national water agency PUB for comment.

According to PUB, offenders caught fishing at no-fishing areas and/or using live bait at reservoirs can be fined up to $3,000.

Fishing is only permitted at designated fishing areas — which does not include the Singapore River — at reservoirs and waterways.

In December 2020, a similar incident took place when a boy was filmed fishing at Marina Reservoir.

While in 2018, two youths who were caught on video fishing at Merlion Park were found via an investigation by PUB and were subsequently counselled.

