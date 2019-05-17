3 boys suspected of stealing cash, headphones from Tampines school arrested

SINGAPORE - Three boys who are suspected to have made off with valuables from a school in Tampines have been arrested.

The youths aged between 15 and 16 are currently assisting with investigations, said police on Friday (May 17).

Police said they were alerted at about 11.50am on Wednesday by a school located in Tampines Street that some cash and a pair of headphone were missing from its office.

A staff access card had also been reported missing prior to the incident.

The trio is believed to have used it to enter the office.

Officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the suspected thieves and detained them the same day.

Those found guilty of criminal trespass can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $1,500.

If found guilty of theft in dwelling with common intention, one could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.