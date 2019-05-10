3 children in accident involving van and car at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6

Three children, aged eight to 12, were taken to hospital after the van that they were in got into an accident with a car in Ang Mo Kio on Thursday (May 9).

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, towards Marymount Road, at 5.50pm.

The three children were conscious when taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Stomp contributor Tom, who alerted Stomp to the incident, said: "A whole stretch of the railing on the central road divider flew to the other side of the road."

Photos and videos contributed by Tom show pieces of the damaged railing lying on a grass patch along the road.

There were at least three ambulances at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.