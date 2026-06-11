3 companies charged for declaring over $23m worth of China-made mattresses originated in Singapore to evade US import duties

For almost three years, more than $23 million worth of mattresses made in China were exported from Singapore to the United States bearing false declarations that they had originated in Singapore in order to circumvent import duties imposed by the US, a court heard.

At the State Courts on Thursday (June 11), three Singapore-registered companies and three Singaporeans were charged with customs-related offences.

Brighture Et Riche, Brighture Et Riche (Int) and Zenova International, as well as Singaporeans Loh Yew Kong, 68, Leong Yu Fong, 41, and Loh Chen Sing Darren, 37, were handed charges relating to false declarations, false statements and incorrect trade descriptions under the Regulation of Imports and Exports Act and the Regulation of Imports and Exports Regulations.

In a statement after the court mention, Singapore Customs said it began investigating the case in February last year.

"Investigations uncovered an alleged scheme that operated between August 2022 and June 2025, involving goods with a total value of over S$23 million."

Singapore Customs said it takes a serious view of the falsification of trade declarations or the misuse of certificates of origin.

"Such conduct undermines the integrity of international trade documentation and can damage Singapore's standing as a trusted and reliable global trading hub," it added.

Under the Regulation of Imports and Exports Act, anyone found guilty of making false declarations or statements — including in cargo clearance permits — faces a fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to two years' jail.

Anyone convicted of causing incorrect trade descriptions to be applied to exported goods, for a first-time offence, faces a fine of up to $100,000 or up to three times the value of goods involved in the offence, whichever is greater, and/or up to two years' jail.

Under the Regulation of Imports and Exports Regulations, anyone found guilty of making a false statement when applying for certificates of origin, for a first-time offence, faces a fine of up to $100,000 or up to three times the value of the goods involved in the offence, whichever is greater, and/or up to two years' jail.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com