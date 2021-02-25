3 dead, 5 in critical condition after Tuas industrial building explosion

SINGAPORE - Three workers have died and five remain in critical condition after the explosion on Wednesday (Feb 24) in Tuas.

Two others workers, who were in the unit across the road along Tuas Avenue 11 when the accident happened, have been discharged.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) provided the updates at the site of the incident on Thursday (Feb 25).

The explosion had occurred on the premises of Stars Ergng, a contractor dealing with fire protection systems. It forced the evacuation of 65 others in the vicinity of the blaze.

MOM said the three dead workers have not been identified, given the extensive burns they suffered.

The authorities will inform their families once their identities are confirmed.

MOM's preliminary investigations found that the explosion was caused by the accumulation of potato starch in a confined environment.

Contact with a source of ignition can cause what is called a combustible powder explosion.

The ministry said it is not known if there were other lapses.

The MOM called on other companies dealing with similar materials to review their safety measures so that it does not recur.

