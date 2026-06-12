3 dead after supply boat collides with landing craft and sinks off Pasir Panjang Terminal

Three people died after a supply boat sank off Pasir Panjang Terminal on Friday (June 12).

In a statement, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the incident occurred at about 9.30am when a supply boat sank following a collision with a landing craft.

MPA said that it joined the Police Coast Guard (PCG) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force's Marine Division in immediately deploying vessels to the scene and commencing search and rescue operations.

The authority added that the landing craft remained stable and no injuries were reported among its crew.

Three bodies, believed to be crew members of the sunken supply boat, were subsequently recovered by PCG.

MPA said that search and rescue efforts remain ongoing, including diving operations, to determine whether any other crew members from the supply boat are missing, adding that port operations have not been affected by the incident.

Navigational broadcasts have been issued to advise vessels to keep clear of the area while response operations continue.

Investigations into the cause of the collision are ongoing.

This is a developing story.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com