3 devotees allegedly attack volunteer in Jurong temple on first day of CNY

Rather than starting the new year on the right foot, these men appear to have chosen to use their fists instead.

A volunteer was allegedly attacked by three devotees at the Sheng Hong Temple in Jurong East, according to a Facebook post by the temple's management on Monday (Feb 3).

According to them, the incident occurred during the early hours of Jan 29, the first day of Chinese New Year.

It is known to be a time where many devotees rush to be the first to plant their incense offerings, believing that it would bring them good fortune.

Prior to the worship hall opening to the public for prayers, one devotee purportedly attempted to rush in, accidentally tripping and falling, the post read.

Clamouring to his feet, they stated that the devotee then began attacking a volunteer dressed in the temple's uniform.

Two other devotees also got involved, attacking the volunteer, said the temple's management.

They added that a fourth person wanted to "talk with [the volunteer] outside", to which the volunteer declined, expressing that he did not want there to be any trouble on the first day of Chinese New Year.

The temple's management also commended the efforts of two other devotees who told off the attackers.

"The management committee has acquired the appearances of the attackers and would like to launch a police report," stated the post in English, adding that legal action will be taken.

"If the relevant persons would like to come to talk about the incident, do please contact our office staff."

We are willing to give a chance: Temple management

In a video uploaded to 8world's Facebook page, the alleged attackers can be seen throwing punches at the volunteer while still holding onto incense sticks, sending embers flying.

The general affairs manager of the temple Su Baozhang (transliteration) told the Chinese publication that the man who fell might have thought he had been tripped by the volunteer as he was entering the worship hall.

"Our volunteer told the man that he didn't do that, but the man refused to listen and started attacking him," Su said.

"The volunteer used his two hands to fend off attacks… Thankfully, he's not too old and he also does sports, so he knows how to defend himself and wasn't badly hurt."

According to Su, the attacker visited the temple on Monday.

He said that the man had been aggressive at first, accusing them of raising their voices at him, but later admitted to his mistakes.

The man also agreed to apologise to the temple committee and volunteer in person at a later date.

The temple committee will accept the man's apology and will not seek compensation for damages to their furnishings as a result of the scuffle, Su said.

To prevent similar incidents from happening in the future, the temple will hire profession security personnel to manage the crowds at such events.

