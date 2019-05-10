3 evacuated, 1 taken to hospital after morning fire at Jurong East coffee shop

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao
Timothy Goh
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Three people were evacuated and one taken to Singapore General Hospital after a fire broke out at a Jurong East coffee shop on Saturday morning (Oct 5).

Footage of the incident circulating online shows black smoke billowing from the windows of a first floor coffee shop as firefighters tackle the blaze.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident, which took place at Block 346 Jurong East Street 31, around 8.05am.

The fire involved the contents of a kitchen in a coffee shop and was extinguished by SCDF using three water jets.

Three people had to be evacuated from a second-storey residential unit above the coffee shop.

The Straits Times understands that the person taken to hospital was in a stable and conscious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a Facebook post on the same day, MP for Yuhua Grace Fu said that the grassroots would provide necessary assistance to affected residents, and that agencies would be working to assist the affected stalls.

A fire broke out at the coffeeshop at Blk 346 Jurong East St 31 this morning around 8am. SCDF arrived shortly and put ...

Posted by Grace Fu on Friday, 4 October 2019

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

SERVICES