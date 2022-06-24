$3 extra: Surcharge hike for taxi rides from Changi Airport extended by 6 months until end-2022

SINGAPORE - Passengers taking a taxi from Changi Airport will continue to pay an additional $3 per trip until the end of the year, as the increase in the location surcharge will be extended by six months.

The increased surcharge - which Changi Airport Group (CAG) had earlier said was aimed at ensuring a better supply of cabs to the airport - kicked in on May 19 and was originally supposed to end on June 30.

This surcharge hike will now be extended until Dec 31, 11.59pm, according to a Facebook post by taxi operator Strides Taxi, a subsidiary of public transport company SMRT, on Thursday (June 23).

With the increase, taxi rides starting from the airport, Changi Air Freight Centre, the Airport Police Station and the Airport Logistics Park of Singapore, will cost an additional $8 every day from 5pm to 11.59pm, and an additional $6 at all other times.

Before the fare hike, the airport surcharge was $5 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5pm to 11.59pm, and $3 at all other times.

The decision to raise the surcharge had come amid a reluctance from cabbies to go to the airport to pick up passengers despite a revival in international air travel, resulting in a shortage of cabs and long queues at the airport's taxi stands.

Increasing the surcharge drew more cabs back to Changi, but taxi drivers had told The Straits Times that it does not make up for petrol costs, which have risen by 30 to 40 per cent in the past six months, and the long wait of up to an hour for a fare.

During an announcement earlier this month (June 10) that Terminal 4 will reopen in Sept and operations at Terminal 2 will be increased to half by Oct, Transport Minister S. Iswaran had said that the response to the increased surcharge "has been good and generally managing well with demand".

But the minister also said that the situation at Changi is very dynamic.

"When passenger volume goes up, you have to basically see how flexibly we can respond. What we see now is the taxi services have caught up," he told reporters.

"But whether we need to do more, whether we need further adjustments, I think this is something that we are constantly monitoring because this is really a period of quite rapid changes," he added.

Taxis waiting outside Changi Airport Terminal 3 on June 24, 2022.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Last month, 2.47 million passengers passed through Changi Airport - a 28 per cent increase from 1.93 million in April, and 14 times more than in May last year.

With travel restrictions easing globally, Changi Airport's handling capacity is expected to return to pre-Covid-19 levels of 70 million passengers per year by Oct.

Currently, only T1 and T3 are fully open. They have the capacity to handle 46 million passengers a year, two-thirds of 2019 volumes.

T2, which had been undergoing upgrading works for the past two years, will reopen in phases over the next two years.

The expansion of the terminal is expected to be completed by 2024.

Separately, Strides Taxi will also be raising the charter rates for its London taxis starting from July 1.

It will cost $75 to charter a London taxi for airport arrival transfers and $65 for airport departure transfers - up from the current rates of $55 and $50 respectively.

The point-to-point charter fare for Strides Taxi's London cabs and the hourly charter rate will also go up to $65, from $50 now.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.