3 foreigners arrested after series of housebreaking and theft in Bukit Timah area

Three men were arrested on Sunday (May 11) for their suspected involvement in three cases of housebreaking and theft at three residential units in the Bukit Timah vicinity.

The Singapore Police Force stated the same day that they were alerted to three cases along Cluny Park, Dunearn Close and Neo Avenue between May 9 and 10.

The three individuals apprehended are a Spanish-Colombian national, 60; a Mexican national, 51; and a Mexican-Colombian national, 48.

Through ground enquiries and the aid of CCTVs and police cameras, the police were able to identify the suspects and arrested the three men within 27 hours of the first case being reported.

Two of them were nabbed along Jalan Kubor while the other was arrested at Tyrwhitt Road.

A car, a circular power saw, an assortment of jewellery, as well as cash of various currencies amounting to more than $18,000 were recovered from the three men, SPF said.

They will be charged in court on May 12 for housebreaking and theft with common intention. If convicted, they may face a jail term which may extend to 10 years and a fine.

The police stated that they were not ruling out the possibility of other linked cases but at the present time, there was no evidence linking the three suspects to a larger syndicate, The Straits Times reported.

Community vigilance aided arrest

Two members of the public — a woman and her son — assisted in the investigation by providing witness accounts, according to SPF.

On May 9, Lily Tan, in her 50s, and her son Shane Lee, 16, saw an unfamiliar car circling around the neighbourhood near their home in Bukit Timah and took down the car's licence plate number.

The following morning, after receiving a text from a neighbour about a housebreaking and theft reported in the area the night before, they contacted the police to share details of the vehicle.

They were presented with certificates of appreciation on May 11, in recognition of their assistance in the arrest of the three men.

Despite the decline in the number of housebreaking cases, the police said Singapore remains a target for transnational criminal, urging the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities promptly.

The police advised those who encounter an intruder or suspicious characters in their neighbourhood to remain calm and prioritise their safety and that of their family members.

They should observe and remember the suspect's clothing, physical appearance and any distinctive features.

Another thing to take note of is the suspect’s direction of escape and registration number, if they are using a vehicle to escape.

They should contact the police immediately to report the incident as soon as it is safe to do so.

[[nid:717736]]

amierul@asiaone.com