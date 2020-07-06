3 highlights from the e-forum by PAP's Grace Fu

While some candidates running in the general elections have used strong words during their campaign, Grace Fu of the People's Action Party (PAP) has charmed Singaporeans with her affable disposition.

In an hour-long Facebook Live session, the Yuhua SMC incumbent — who's running for her third term — shared the plans lying in store for the ward and also answered questions sent in by residents.

Too busy to watch? We've got you covered. Here's what you missed from the discussion:

New scheme to help needy seniors

Fu talked about a new community for community scheme which aims to help senior residents with little or no CPF savings.

As the government matches the CPF retirement sum top-up dollar for dollar, her idea was to find 200 residents who were willing to sponsor an elderly $600 for the top-up.

I think that will benefit the elderly because they have more savings, and they'll be able to feel more secure about their retirement.

Having given out festive angbaos over the years, Fu's team knows how many seniors are in need of such help. "I'm very glad to see that the response has been good, they're asking 'can we do more?'"

It's a sign that residents are supportive of this scheme, and there's opportunity to expand it if more residents are willing to help, she said.

Seniors can learn and do a lot digitally

When asked how the elderly would adapt to changes in technology, Fu shared even her own parents were averse to them at first.

My mother refused to touch a handphone until recently... [She did it] because of circuit breaker.

It turns out, Fu's mother is a fan of Korean dramas. She started using an iPad to watch videos of her great-grandchildren on YouTube and Facebook as a way of connecting with the family when Singaporeans had to stay home during the circuit breaker, Fu shared.

"If you think about it, if a senior is able to do simple transactions such as SingPass and e-payments, he or she is able to access a lot more options out there."

Some examples she gave included using the app to book slots for a hospital consultation or swimming class on ActiveSG.

"If the elderly are given the time, space, patience, and empathy, they're able to learn and they can do quite a lot digitally," she said.

Advice for fresh grads during Covid-19 crisis

The 56-year-old also dished out advice to fresh graduates who are facing difficulties finding a full-time job in the current climate.

Jobs are being disrupted because companies are struggling to keep afloat during the crisis, she explained.

Youths have to be prepared that it'd take more time to find a job, Fu said as she shared her own experience.

I graduated in 1985, in the recession year. It took two years for my batch of students to be fully employed. It's going to be that long [of a wait].

While on the hunt for a full-time job, don't just stay at home, she said. "Anything that helps you to grow as a person would help you look good in a resume."

The Minister for Culture, Community & Youth urged Singaporeans to be openminded: "Of course we want to get full-time jobs. But in the meantime, open yourself to options. Look at sectors that you haven't looked before."

If a youth is good in human resources, why not start with taking up a similar role in a care facility, she brought up. They could build related experience there before moving into the sector they're keen on.

"Start showing prospective employers that you are prepared to try things out, you're giving yourself many options, and that you're resilient."

