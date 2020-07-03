3 highlights from PAP Aljunied team's GE2020 constituency political broadcast

With Aljunied being the only opposition-held GRC, all eyes are on the People's Action Party (PAP) team challenging there.

In a constituency political broadcast aired on July 3, the PAP team, consisting of Chua Eng Leong, Victor Lye and Shamsul Kamar, as well as newcomers Chan Hui Yuh and Alex Yeo, made an appeal to voters to bring them "home".

Lye, Shamsul and Chua were part of the PAP team that contested Aljunied in 2015, narrowly losing with 49 per cent of the vote.

Too busy to watch? We've got you covered. Here are three highlights from the broadcast you might have missed:

"Aljunied is yours. Not someone's political hostage."

Lye, who has been volunteering in Aljunied since 1999, started off the session with a heartfelt plea to residents.

Aljunied is yours. Not someone's political hostage. It's been nine years. It's time. Bring us home.

It is "not easy" to serve in Aljunied, he said, but they "choose to do so despite the odds".

"Our help schemes will be based on trust"

Chan went on to elaborate on how she was planning to help vulnerable residents and tackle costs for essential services.

Our help schemes will be based on trust and not on rules that may make it difficult for you to get help when you need it. We will build a culture where everyone looks out for neighbours, making our estates safe and harmonious for young and elderly residents.

Her suggestions include setting up a local fund for residents to tap on as well as group buys for essential goods and services.

"Better manage public funds"

Possibly referencing the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council saga, Chua assured residents that he would bring his private banking experience to the table.

With my 20 years of proven track record in finance, we will be fair and conduct our operations with integrity, and better manage public funds. Our vision is for a caring community, and a vote for us is a vote for change.

