3 highlights from PM Lee's July 1 message to Singaporeans

Singapore has "made it" because generations have trusted the People's Action Party (PAP), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a video posted on Facebook today (July 1).

PM Lee, who is also PAP's secretary-general, highlighted the party's track record and made a case for Singaporeans to support its candidates in the 15-minute video.

"Your support has been the PAP's greatest strength"

The PAP, which has been the governing party since 1959, has "served Singaporeans faithfully" for 60 years, working with the Pioneer Generation and the Merdeka Generation to take the country from third world to first, PM Lee said.

Singapore has made it thus far against all odds, only because generations of Singaporeans have trusted the PAP and worked with us to build this country. Your support has been the PAP's greatest strength and the PAP has never let you down.

PM Lee also cautioned that the road ahead is tough, with a global recession that is set to be "the deepest since the Great Depression".

But if our government and people are "united, trusting each other, and working together with a clear direction", we can overcome any challenge and make steady progress decade by decade, he said.

"We must be prepared for a resurgence in Covid-19 cases"

PM Lee lauded the efforts of the multi-ministry task force, volunteers and Singaporeans who have been playing their part in the fight against Covid-19, saying that their co-operation has made "all the difference".

But as Singapore opens up, we must be prepared for a resurgence in cases, PM Lee warned, citing South Korea, Germany and the US as examples.

We will have to sustain this collective effort for perhaps a year, or even longer.

"I must also prepare younger leaders to be ready to take over the baton from me"

PM Lee emphasised the party's "unremitting focus" on leadership renewal, adding that the 27 new faces it introduced last week were "among the most grounded, the most organic, the most relatable" that the party has had in years.

My duty as PM is not just to take good care of Singapore during my own time in office. I must also prepare younger leaders to be ready to take over the baton from me and my older colleagues.

