3 injured after bus ferrying Singapore passengers skids and overturns near Cameron Highlands

Three people were injured when an express bus ferrying 23 passengers from Singapore skidded off the road and overturned on Saturday (March 15) morning.

The accident occurred at about 5.30am, along Jalan Simpang Pulai towards Cameron Highlands in Malaysia.

Firefighters from the Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene after they were alerted to the accident, reported Bernama.

The Star quoted Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad as saying that the bus driver suffered a broken leg, while two passengers sustained minor injuries.

In a statement on Saturday (March 15), he said: "The bus, which was carrying 23 Singaporean passengers, skidded and crashed by the roadside near Dewan MRA in Pos Slim, early this morning.

"The driver was rescued by members of the public."

He added that all three victims were handed over to the Health Ministry personnel for further action.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the entire rescue operation lasted for about an hour, wrapping up at 6.41am.

