3 men arrested for attempting to smuggle 3,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers have foiled two attempts to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore at Tuas Checkpoint.

The incident happened on Dec 12, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 30).

ICA said that radiographic image analysts spotted anomalies in the scanned images and directed the vehicles for enhanced checks.

The first case involved a truck containing more than 2,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden within a consignment declared as "tool box and drawer storage".

A second truck with 1,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden within a consignment declared as "furniture" was also interrupted on the same day.

Three Malaysian men, aged 27, 28, and 33, were arrested in connection with these cases, and the exhibits and suspects referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods is considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

If convicted, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

[[nid:726817]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com