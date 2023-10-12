3-metre-long crocodile spotted at Marina East beach will be put down for public safety: NParks

SINGAPORE – A large crocodile spotted on a beach in Marina East Drive on Tuesday (Oct 10) will be put to sleep due to concerns over public safety.

In response to queries, Mr How Choon Beng, director of wildlife management and outreach at the National Parks Board (NParks), said the nearly 3m-long saltwater croc was trapped and removed from East Coast Park, a popular seaside spot.

Mr How said: “In view of this, the captured crocodile will be humanely put down to safeguard public safety.”

He added that NParks had received reports about the croc sighting on Tuesday.

When asked why the saltwater crocodile has to be put down instead of relocated, Mr How said it was because there is a risk of the crocodile returning to the location where it was captured.

Saltwater crocodiles, also known as estuarine crocodiles, feed and rest in both brackish and freshwater areas, and are usually found in the water or on mudflats away from visitor routes, he added.

Mr How said: “They hunt mainly at night and, in Singapore, feed mostly on fish, which is its most abundant prey.”

Mr Shivaram Rasu, a scientific officer from the Herpetological Society of Singapore, a volunteer group, said the move to put the croc down is cause for concern.

He said: “Given that the locally critically endangered species is an apex predator, it is without a doubt an important cornerstone of the ecosystem it is part of. We would like to suggest relocation as a better alternative to euthanisation instead.”

In 2021, a 1.53m-long crocodile was spotted by anglers in East Coast Park was caught and relocated to the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

Mr Shivaram said saltwater crocodiles frequently venture out to sea and travel along the coastline and even between islands, and these are crocs that usually do not stay in one place for long.

In Singapore, crocodiles in the wild are usually found in the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve but they have been seen in places like Changi, Pasir Ris and West Coast Park.

Mr Shivaram said saltwater crocs – the largest living reptile in the world – can be found all over South Asia, South-east Asia and parts of Australia. The one seen in Marina East Drive could just be a croc that strayed from its home in Sungei Buloh or perhaps southern Johor or the Riau archipelago.

Said Mr How: “Should members of public encounter a crocodile, they should stay calm and back away. They should not approach, provoke or feed the animal.”

People should also heed warning signs and advisory notices that have been posted in areas where crocodiles have been sighted.

They can contact NParks on 1800-471-7300 or national water agency PUB on 9632-3261 to lodge a report if they come across a crocodile.

