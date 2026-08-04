3 months' jail for man who set fire to community cat houses at Bukit Batok void deck

SINGAPORE — Frustrated by the cardboard cat houses placed at a void deck near his home in Bukit Batok, a man set fire to them, causing more than $900 worth of damage to the ground and walls.

On Aug 4, Koh Teng Boo, 68, was sentenced to three months’ jail after pleading guilty to committing mischief by fire.

Koh, a retiree living in Bukit Batok East Avenue 4, noticed in September 2025 that cardboard structures to house community cats had been put up around a pavilion and void deck near his home.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephen Yeo said the houses, which were stocked with food and water, provided shelter for stray cats.

Koh observed that this led to birds coming to the cat houses and claimed that the structures were prone to attracting pests, said the prosecutor. He raised the issue with his MP.

In October 2025, Koh threw three cat houses into an incense burner bin and set them on fire.

“The accused claimed that he had done so because no visible action had been taken about the cat houses despite his plea to his Member of Parliament,” said DPP Yeo.

Two days later, Koh noticed that more cat houses had been set up around his block.

On Nov 17, Koh paid another visit to his MP and raised the same concerns, stressing that he had no grievances with cats but felt that the practice was unhygienic.

Koh added that residents were throwing litter into the cat houses.

On Nov 19, at around 1.30am, Koh was on his way home after drinking alcohol when he took out a lighter and set fire to a cat house.

Koh then walked away, leaving the fire unattended. Investigations did not reveal when or how the fire was eventually extinguished.

Angered that the cat houses were still there despite his complaints, Koh set fire to another cat house the next day.

After he walked away, two passers-by saw the burning cat house and put out the fire. Koh was arrested later that day.

DPP Yeo said the Jurong-Clementi-Bukit Batok Town Council spent $913 to repair the damage to the flooring and walls near the burnt cat houses.

Koh has since made full restitution to the town council.

Those who commit mischief by fire with the intent to cause damage to property can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.