3 more markets, 4 more KTV clubs linked to fishmonger and KTV Covid-19 clusters

SINGAPORE - New Covid-19 cases have been detected among fishmongers working at Haig Road Market and Cooked Food Centre, Jurong Central Plaza and Shunfu Mart, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

In a statement on Sunday night (July 18), MOH said: "We are closely monitoring the situation and taking action to quickly contain and manage the cases, including contact tracing, quarantine and aggressive testing."

In its daily update, MOH also said its investigations have found likely transmission of the virus at four more KTV clubs: Maze Club at 2, Aliwal Street, China Doll at 1, Sophia Road, Club Myth at 1, Coleman Street and Martell W KTV Chivas at 6, Foch Road.

MOH said: "All visitors to the affected premises are advised to monitor their health closely, and minimise social interactions as far as possible, for 14 days from their date of visit or interaction. They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

"We also advise all visitors to markets and food centres to avoid crowds and to do your marketing during off-peak hours or at supermarkets, and to strictly observe the safe management measures."

Singapore reported a total of 92 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, including 88 locally transmitted cases and four imported cases.

The local cases included 25 new cases linked to the KTV cluster, which now stands at 173 cases, and 42 new cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, which now stands at 63.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 17 cases the week before to 325 cases in the past week.

The MOH said it is likely that rising case numbers will be reported in the coming days as it steps up efforts to detect new cases to contain their spread in the community.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from eight cases the week before to 31 cases in the past week.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

PHOTO: The Straits Times

