3 new coronavirus cases - 2 from Grace Assembly of God church, 1 from DBS

SINGAPORE - There are three more confirmed cases of the coronavirus here, bringing the total number of those who have been infected to 50.

Two of the new cases announced on Wednesday (Feb 12) are Singaporeans with no travel history to China. Both went to Grace Assembly of God Church's sites in Tanglin and Bukit Batok.

The third is a Singaporean also with no recent travel history to China. He works for DBS bank at Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC), which had earlier asked some of its staff to work from home.

So far, 15 patients have recovered while the remaining 35 still in hospital.

Eight are now in critical condition, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong at a press conference on Wednesday (Feb 12).

Mr Gan, who co-chairs a multi-ministry task force, said: "While most infected patients will recover, some may become seriously ill and a small number may succumb to the infection ultimately. We have to be prepared for the worst."

Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, director of medical services at MOH, said: "We've established further links to previous clusters.... made possible with assistance from police."

There are now five known clusters.

Several cases are linked to the Life Church and Missions in Paya Lebar.