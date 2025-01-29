3 people, including 2 children, rescued after mezzanine floor collapses in Toa Payoh warehouse

Three people, including two children, were rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Tuesday (Jan 28) after a mezzanine floor, along with storage racks, collapsed in a Toa Payoh warehouse.

In a Facebook post on the same day, SCDF said that they were alerted to the incident in the first-floor unit at 11 Toa Payoh Industrial Park at approximately 5.50pm.

Four people were reportedly "trapped under piles of rugs" but one had managed to free himself by the time rescuers arrived at the scene and alerted SCDF of the remaining three still trapped.

The rescuers, who searched within a 20m by 10m area, included firefighters from Bishan Fire Station, the Special Response Unit and Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) personnel along with two SCDF search dogs.

They removed the rugs and had to cut through storage racks to reach the three trapped people, in a rescue operation that took about 90 minutes.

Photos alongside SCDF's post show a rescued individual wrapped in blue blankets being placed on a stretcher and Dart rescuers using equipment to cut through metal.

All four people were conveyed to the hospital conscious, with the two adults sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the children to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

