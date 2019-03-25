3 people, including 80-year-old woman, taken to hospital after 4-vehicle collision at Geylang junction

A 69-year-old man and two women, aged 49 and 80, were taken to hospital after a four-vehicle collision at the junction of Sims Avenue and Aljunied Road on Sunday morning (March 24).

In response to queries by Stomp, the police said they were alerted to the accident involving two cars, a taxi and a motorcycle at 9.59am.

The motorcyclist, along with two female passengers from one of the cars, were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in a conscious state.

Stomp understands that the motorcyclist sustained facial injuries in addition to abrasions on both hands and elbows.

The two women suffered giddiness as well as pains to their backs and shoulders.

A 56-year-old male car driver is currently assisting with police investigations.

Several Stomp contributors shared a circulated video of the crash, showing how a yellow car had hit the other three vehicles.

The motorcyclist, who can be seen trying to brake, was flung off his bike.

A white car that was the first to be hit is also seen with a mangled front bumper after the collision.