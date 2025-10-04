3 persons, including 17-year-old, charged for alleged trafficking of etomidate vape pods

Three persons aged between 17 and 27 were charged for the alleged trafficking of etomidate e-vaporiser pods on Saturday (Oct 4).

In a media statement, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said its investigation on a suspected male etomidate abuser on Oct 2 led the agency to two of his alleged suppliers, Vernette Heng Cui Teng, 23, and a 17-year-old female teenager, who cannot be named as she is protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

A total of 64 and 16 e-vaporisers and related components suspected to contain etomidate were seized from the residences of Heng and the 17-year-old respectively.

Further investigations led HSA officers to the 17-year-old's supplier, 27-year-old Amir Shah s/o Anwar Shah. Four e-vaporisers and related components suspected to contain etomidate were seized from his residence.

Amir was also alleged to have supplied etomidate pods to another female abuser via Telegram.

Both etomidate abusers were fined on the spot and will be required to attend rehabilitation if their e-vaporisers are found to have contained etomidate.

The seized pods are being tested for etomidate and investigations are ongoing.

Importers of e-vaporisers may face up to three to 20 years' imprisonment and five to 15 strokes of the cane if found guilty, while distributors and sellers may face up to two to 10 years in prison and two to five strokes of the cane.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/. To surrender devices, without penalty: Locate the nearest vape disposal bin near you at hsa.gov.sg/tobacco-regulation/bin-vapes. For more support to quit vaping: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

