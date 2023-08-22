3 presidential candidates confirmed; Singaporeans will head to polls

And then, there were three.

On Nomination Day (Aug 22), Returning Officer Tan Meng Dui, who is the CEO of HDB, announced that former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian were confirmed as candidates for the upcoming Presidential Election.

Earlier this morning, all three candidates turned up with their proposers, seconders and assentors, along with hundreds of fans at nomination centre over at People's Association headquarters in Jalan Besar.

Given that more than one candidate has been nominated, Singaporeans will head to the polls on Sept 1 to elect its ninth president.

'Well placed to unite the people of Singapore': Ng

The first candidate to speak on the stage was Ng, who said that he's standing for the presidency to protect Singapore's three treasures - the reserves, good public administration and social stability.

He said he does not belong to any political party and he is "well placed to unite the people of Singapore to face an uncertain future".

"I humbly ask you, my fellow Singaporeans, to choose me as your President," he added.

Next to speak was Tharman who said that he's looking forward to a "fair, dignified and honourable contest", one that is focused on what each candidate brings to Singaporeans and the country's future.

"It will be a more difficult and challenging future that we face, which is the reason why I have entered this contest to offer all my experience and capabilities on the ground for a few decades, nationally and internationally," he added. "This is so that I can serve Singaporeans in the role of president with all my heart in the years to come."

Third to give his speech was Tan who said that he wants to give the people of Singapore a chance to vote for a President who is "truly independent of the ruling government".

He says that if he is elected, he will carry out the president's duties as set out in the Constitution "diligently, honestly and to the best of my ability".

These include safeguarding the country's reserves and upholding the integrity of the public service.

"I ask for your support, so that I can do my best for the people," he added.

Satisfied all 3 men are of integrity and good character: ELD

On Friday, the Elections Department announced that three people - Ng, Tharman and Tan - received their certificates of eligibility.

In its press release, the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) said that it is satisfied that all three men are of integrity, good character and reputation.

Tharman, 66, applied under Article 19(3)(a) of the Constitution, and has met the public service sector requirement under Article 19(3)(a), having held office for a period of three or more years as Minister.

Ng, 75, applied under Article 19(3)(c) of the Constitution, using his experience as group chief investment officer of GIC.

The PEC noted that he "has experience and ability that is comparable to the experience and ability of a person who satisfies Article 19(3)(b) of the Constitution, given the nature of his office and performance in the office.

Tan, 75, applied under Article 19(4)(b) of the Constitution, using his experience as chief executive officer of NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative.

The PEC said that Tan has the "experience and ability that is comparable to the experience and ability of a person who has served as the chief executive of a typical company with at least S$500 million of shareholders' equity and who satisfies Article 19(4)(a) of the Constitution in relation to such service".

This story is developing.

