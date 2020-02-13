3 public buses in chain collision in Tampines; 11 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - Some commuters had their journeys disrupted on Wednesday morning (Feb 12) when three public buses were involved in a chain collision, injuring 11 people who were taken to hospital.

Two SBS Transit buses - services 19 and 37 - and a service 34 bus operated by Go-Ahead Singapore were involved in the collision at 6.45am at the junction of Tampines Avenue 7 and Avenue 9.

The police said a bus driver and 10 passengers were taken to Changi General Hospital. They were conscious after the accident.

Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications, said the two SBS Transit buses had stopped one behind the other at the junction as the lights were red when the Go-Ahead Singapore bus knocked into one of them.

"Service 37 was rear-ended by another bus, a service 34, causing it to surge forward to hit service 19 in the rear," she said.

Ms Tan said the SBS Transit bus drivers and passengers were not injured in the accident.

A Go-Ahead spokesman told The Straits Times that its bus driver was among the injured. He and nine other injured passengers have since been discharged.

The bus company is also in contact with eight of the injured commuters to provide assistance and is attempting to reach the other two, the spokesman added.

The company said it is cooperating fully with the police in the accident investigation.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

One injured commuter, customer service officer Tiara Lydia Yew, 25, is still warded at Changi General Hospital and will need to stay there until at least Thursday for further treatment.

Her mother, Ms Norazita Paiman, 50, said that her daughter was on her way home from work when the accident happened.

Ms Yew has cuts on her upper lip and injuries on her left knee after she was flung against the front glass panel of the Go-Ahead bus upon impact.

