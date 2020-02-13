3 public buses in chain collision in Tampines; 11 taken to hospital

Three public buses were involved in a chain collision, injuring 11 people on Feb 12, 2020.
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Clement Yong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Some commuters had their journeys disrupted on Wednesday morning (Feb 12) when three public buses were involved in a chain collision, injuring 11 people who were taken to hospital.

Two SBS Transit buses - services 19 and 37 - and a service 34 bus operated by Go-Ahead Singapore were involved in the collision at 6.45am at the junction of Tampines Avenue 7 and Avenue 9.

The police said a bus driver and 10 passengers were taken to Changi General Hospital. They were conscious after the accident.

Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications, said the two SBS Transit buses had stopped one behind the other at the junction as the lights were red when the Go-Ahead Singapore bus knocked into one of them.

"Service 37 was rear-ended by another bus, a service 34, causing it to surge forward to hit service 19 in the rear," she said.

Ms Tan said the SBS Transit bus drivers and passengers were not injured in the accident.

A Go-Ahead spokesman told The Straits Times that its bus driver was among the injured. He and nine other injured passengers have since been discharged.

The bus company is also in contact with eight of the injured commuters to provide assistance and is attempting to reach the other two, the spokesman added.

The company said it is cooperating fully with the police in the accident investigation.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

One injured commuter, customer service officer Tiara Lydia Yew, 25, is still warded at Changi General Hospital and will need to stay there until at least Thursday for further treatment.

Her mother, Ms Norazita Paiman, 50, said that her daughter was on her way home from work when the accident happened.

Ms Yew has cuts on her upper lip and injuries on her left knee after she was flung against the front glass panel of the Go-Ahead bus upon impact.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Accidents - Traffic bus Wounds and injuries

TRENDING

Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
No joke: &#039;He asked whether I felt bad for his penis&#039;, K-pop idol&#039;s ex reveals
No joke: 'He asked whether I felt bad for his penis', K-pop idol's ex reveals
Man found dead at Punggol carpark after allegedly stabbing himself due to money problems
Man found dead at Punggol carpark after allegedly stabbing himself due to money problems
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Forever alone? Tips to dining solo in Singapore for the self-conscious
Alone this Valentine's? Tips to dining solo in Singapore for the self-conscious
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater

SERVICES