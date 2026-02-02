3 public transport operators offering up to $20k sign-on bonus to attract local bus captains

Three public transport operators are offering up to $20,000 in sign-on bonus in a bid to woo more local bus captains.

AsiaOne has found on Monday (Feb 2) that the three are SBS Transit, SMRT and Go-Ahead Singapore.

Tower Transit, meanwhile, offers a $7,200 bonus to applicants who are new to the industry, or have been away for at least a year.

SBS Transit, which employs the largest pool of bus captains with about 5,400 full-timers, offers a sign-on bonus of $20,000 from October 2024— up from $10,000 — with another $5,000 in training incentive, along with a starting pay of $4,500 a month.

There is also $1,000 for successful job referrals.

Applicants must be Singaporeans or permanent residents and hold a Class 3 driving licence with at least a year of driving experience.

Go-Ahead Singapore is also dangling a $20,000 carrot on top of up to $4,200 monthly salary.

Go-Ahead, which will take over from SBS Transit and run 27 bus routes in Tampines from July 5, has expanded its workforce to around 2,000 employees, and is recruiting about 300 bus captains.

In a job advertisement shared on Facebook in December, SMRT said it is offering a sign-on bonus of $20,000 for Singaporeans and PRs with a monthly pay of up to $4,000.

SMRT told Lianhe Zaobao on Sunday (Feb 1) that it continues to face challenges in hiring local bus captains and that to attract and retain talent, it doubled the sign-on bonus from the previous year.

In a written parliamentary reply to a question from WP chief Pritam Singh, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow said last October that out of the 9,700 bus captains as at 2024, less than a third — at 28 per cent — are Singaporeans.

Permanent residents and foreign work pass holders make up 15 and 57 per cent respectively.

All four public transport operators provide flexible work arrangements, where bus captains can choose the number of days they can work. Part-time work is also available.

There are also more perks.

SBS Transit and Go-Ahead offer additional benefits to help defray childcare expenses, while Tower Transit provides staff with free haircuts and massages at their depots and interchanges. There is a gym in one of Go-ahead’s depots to allow staff to relax.

SMRT, meanwhile, told Lianhe Zaobao that in addition to "competitive" salaries, it provides long-term career development and promotion paths for bus captains.

[[nid:728503]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com