3 rare Sri Lankan leopard cubs born in Singapore Zoo

Three's not a crowd when it comes to baby leopards.

On Friday (Jan 23), Mandai Wildlife Reserve announced that one of their rare Sri Lankan leopards had given birth to a litter on New Year's Day at the Singapore Zoo.

"Sri Lankan leopards are Vulnerable (under the IUCN Red List) in the wild, making the births extra meaningful," the wildlife park operator wrote in a Facebook post.

"These little ones help keep the global zoo population healthy and ensure the species has a safer future."

The accompanying video shows three tiny cubs squeaking as their mother licks them clean.

The Sri Lankan leopard subspecies has been listed as Vulnerable since 2020, with the wild population estimated at less than 800 mature individuals and their numbers likely decreasing.

While the cubs at the Singapore Zoo are not out and about just yet, they can be seen via a live camera feed at the leopard exhibit.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DT0BjrRE3Ch/[/embed]

The Straits Times reported that the last time a leopard had given birth at the Singapore Zoo was 29 years ago in 1997.

Yala and Asanka are the proud parents this time. Their litter brings the total number of Sri Lankan leopards at the zoo to six. Another Sri Lankan leopard can be found at the Night Safari.

Anand Kumar, Mandai Wildlife Group's curator for animal care (operations), told the publication that Yala is "an exceptional mother".

"She's attentive, calm, and constantly keeping an eye on her lively triplets as they nurse, chirp with playful squeaks, and explore their nest box with growing curiosity," he added.

"It has been a joy for all of us to watch them grow stronger each day."

[[nid:724032]]

drimac@asiaone.com