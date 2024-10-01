3 SAF warrant officers charged for fighting at KTV outlet

SINGAPORE — Three Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) warrant officers are now in trouble with the law after they allegedly disturbed the peace by fighting in a public place in June.

Ranger Ng Zhi Wei, 41, who is a second warrant officer, and third warrant officers Kevin Nicholas Simon, 34, and Kelvin Tang Chee Tat, 43, are accused of committing the offence at the Aviary KTV at The Chevrons recreational club in Boon Lay Way shortly after 8pm on June 28.

They were each handed an affray charge on Sept 27.

The Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Sept 30 that the SAF is aware of the case.

Its spokesperson added: “(Mindef) and the SAF will consider taking further disciplinary actions against them, following the conclusion of the court proceedings. As court proceedings are ongoing, Mindef and the SAF are unable to comment further on the case at this juncture.

“The SAF holds its service personnel to high standards of discipline and integrity. Service personnel who commit offences will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

The trio are expected to plead guilty on Nov 8.

For committing affray or disturbing the peace by fighting in a public place, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.