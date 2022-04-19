3 SCDF officers taken to hospital after their vehicle flips over in Bartley

Three Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were sent to two hospitals yesterday (April 18) after their vehicle flipped over and collided into a tree.

The accident happened along Bartley Road East at around 3.35pm.

AsiaOne was at the accident scene and saw that the wrecked SCDF vehicle had overturned on its side, and it was covered with broken tree branches.

The overturned SCDF vehicle. PHOTO: AsiaOne

An eyewitness who spoke to Shin Min Daily News said that he saw three SCDF officers standing at the side of the road. One of them was bleeding from his head.

A member of the public was also seen directing traffic near the accident scene, the eyewitness added.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the SCDF said that there were four SCDF personnel inside the administrative vehicle at the time of the accident.

Two were taken to Raffles Hospital and one to Changi General Hospital – where they were treated for minor injuries. The fourth person was assessed by an SCDF paramedic and was not taken to hospital, SCDF added.

The police told Shin Min Daily News that the SCDF officers involved in the accident were aged between 21 and 24.

Police investigations are ongoing.

