3 Singaporeans arrested over suspected drug offences, children found in units during raids

Three Singaporean men were arrested by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for suspected drug offences on Aug 14 in separate operations.

CNB said in a news release that a 36-year-old man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking in a residential unit around Bukit Batok West Avenue 9.

About 892g of methamphetamine, also known as Ice, and 100 nimetazepam, or Erimin-5, tablets were seized, and his wife and four young children, aged between one and eight years old, were present at the scene.

Around the same time, a 41-year-old man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences in a residential unit near Jalan Kayu, and CNB officers seized about 158g of Ice and 9g of MDMA, or Ecstasy.

Earlier that day, a 42-year-old man was arrested in his residence near Tampines Street 86 for suspected drug offences.

Drug paraphernalia was discovered under the coffee table in the living room, where his 10-year-old daughter was also present.

"CNB will continue our operational tempo to take down drug offenders. We take seriously any situation where individuals, especially children, are exposed to drugs and are subjected to unsafe environments," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Chang Gim Fook, Deputy Director (Operations) of the Intelligence Division.

If found guilty of trafficking more than specific amounts of drugs, such as 250g of methamphetamine, a person may face the mandatory death penalty.

