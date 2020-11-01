3 stations on Thomson-East Coast Line open for preview, including one to be connected to Singapore-Malaysia RTS Link

The Woodlands North station is among the biggest of the 32 stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The Woodlands North MRT station, meant to connect to the delayed cross-border Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link between Singapore and Johor Bahru, welcomed visitors on Saturday (Jan 11) when Singapore’s newest MRT line opened for preview.

The MRT station will be adjacent to the RTS Link Station "if and when" it materialises, said Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan on Saturday.

He made the remarks as he opened up three stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) a few weeks before passenger service starts on Jan 31.

For now, people will be able to visit the Woodlands North, Woodlands and Woodlands South stations so that they can familiarise themselves with the various entrances and exits and amenities.

The Woodlands North station is among the biggest of the 32 stations on the new MRT line and was designed with the RTS Link in mind.

Mr Khaw said it was "sized accordingly, to accommodate the peak hour traffic travelling between Singapore and JB via the RTS Link", and will be connected seamlessly to the RTS Link station at the basement concourse level.

The RTS Link agreement, first signed in 2018, has been delayed several times after Malaysia requested a suspension to review it in 2019.

Malaysia has since proposed amending the scope and structure of the RM4 billion (S$1.3 billion) project to cut costs, and both sides are discussing the changes.

The 4km cross-border MRT link from Woodlands in Singapore to Bukit Chagar in Johor was envisioned to help alleviate congestion on the Causeway.

On Saturday, as Mr Khaw opened the three stations in Woodlands Town in Stage 1 of the TEL, he thanked residents in the area for their patience and understanding since construction started in 2014.

"Now it is time for you to enjoy the fruits of your patience," he said.

Singapore's sixth MRT line will span over 42km and have 32 stations when completely opened by 2024. The line, which runs parallel to the North-South and East-West MRT lines, links neighbourhoods such as Thomson, Toa Payoh, Marine Parade and Bedok to The Central Business District. It will cost over $25 billion to construct.

"We decided to open Stage 1 first. Doing this allows us to run in the new systems, before the remaining stages open in the next few years," said Mr Khaw.

"For Woodlands residents, opening Stage 1 is a no-brainer. Why wait when it is already completed? Why deprive students from Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Sports School and Christ Church Secondary School from immediately enjoying the benefits of extra sleep and shorter commuting time?"

He added that he has asked the Land Transport Authority for a briefing on the progress of the rest of the TEL and will share more details in due course.

He quipped: "Like many of you, I am keen to know the estimated completion date of Stage 2. Stage 2 is of personal interest as Lentor Station is near my house."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

