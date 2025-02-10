3 taken to hospital after car ploughs into them at Nex taxi stand

Three people, including a six-year-old boy, were taken to hospital after a car crashed into them at a taxi stand in Serangoon Central on Monday (Feb 10) morning.

In a video of the accident uploaded to Facebook group Singapore Roads Accident, a taxi can be seen pulling up at the stand outside Nex shopping mall.

As a woman opens the taxi's passenger door, a boy and girl walk over as the trio appear to board the vehicle.

Seconds later, a car crashes into them from behind, hitting the taxi and knocking the woman and boy down. The girl manages to dodge.

While the boy quickly gets back up on his feet, the woman struggles to stand as passers-by offer assistance to her.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car, a taxi and four people at the abovementioned location at about 7.50am on Monday.

A 48-year-old woman, as well as a 42-year-old woman and her six-year-old son were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a 59-year-old male taxi driver sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital.

A 34-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that they conveyed two persons to Sengkang General Hospital and another person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

