3 taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Toa Payoh flat, 50 residents evacuated

Three people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a HDB flat kitchen in Toa Payoh on Monday (Oct 6).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 63, Lorong 5 Toa Payoh at around 9.45am.

Upon arrival, SCDF found that the kitchen of a third-floor unit was on fire and that the blaze was extinguished using a water jet.

As a precaution, about 50 residents from the affected block were evacuated by the SCDF and the police.

Two people were assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital, while another person who felt unwell was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SCDF added that preliminary findings indicate that the cause of the fire is likely from an electrical origin in the kitchen.

Affected residents to receive support

In a Facebook post on Oct 6, Bishan–Toa Payoh GRC MP Cai Yinzhou, who was at the scene, said that he is assisting and checking in on evacuated residents and casualties.

"We're working with HDB to re-home two units with young children, and our community networks for the reinstating and crowdsourcing of furniture and appliances," said Cai.

He added that visits have been made to all units with vulnerable persons to assess the impact of the incident, noting that the priority is ensuring everyone affected has the support they need.

Cai also expressed his appreciation for the support from the police, SCDF, People's Association staff, Town Council, and the community who assisted on site.

Prevention of fires

To prevent similar fires, the SCDF reminded the public not to overload electrical outlets with appliances and to switch off appliances when they are not in use.

Residents are also advised to check the condition of electrical wires regularly, avoid running wires under carpets or mats, and keep them away from hot surfaces.

"Do not leave batteries or devices charging unattended for an extended period of time, or leave them charging overnight," said SCDF, adding that only appliances and electrical plugs bearing the safety mark should be used.

