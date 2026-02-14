3 taken to hospital after fire involving personal mobility aid at Punggol HDB flat

Three people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a HDB flat in Punggol involving a personal mobility aid (PMA) on Friday (Feb 13).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 326C Sumang Walk at about 7.05am, and that it was extinguished using a water jet.

Preliminary findings indicate that the fire had likely originated from a PMA and involved contents in the living room of a 16th floor unit.

Three persons were assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital.

According to annual statistics released by the SCDF on Feb 11, the overall number of fires increased by 3 per cent, from 1,990 cases in 2024 to 2,050 in 2025.

Fires at residential and non-residential premises also rose by 8.6 per cent, from 968 cases in 2024 to 1,051 in 2025.

While fires involving power-assisted bicycles and PMAs fell by 61.3 per cent and 45.5 per cent respectively, incidents involving personal mobility devices rose 24 per cent, reaching 31 calls in 2025.

Despite the overall decrease, fires involving active mobility devices remain a concern, particularly those occurring in homes, SCDF said.

It reminded the public not to leave batteries or devices unattended while charging, to avoid overnight charging, and to refrain from using non-original batteries or non-compliant mobility devices.

[[nid:724234]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com