3 taken to hospital after van crashes into traffic light and overturns in Woodlands

Dashcam footage shows a black delivery van crashing into the traffic light in Woodlands.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Singapore Road Vigilante, screengrab/TikTok/Shin Min Daily News
Yeo Shu Hui October 30, 2025 3:32 AM

Three people were taken to hospital after a van crashed into a traffic light and overturned in Woodlands on Oct 28.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a van which was believed to have skidded at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 4 and Woodlands Avenue 7 at about 5pm.

SCDF said two people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, and one person was taken to Woodlands Health Campus. 

The three people involved were a 60-year-old male van driver, a 49-year-old male pedestrian and a 29-year-old male cyclist.

The driver is assisting police with investigations.

Dashcam footage shared on the Facebook group Singapore Road Vigilante shows a black delivery van approaching a junction before mounting the curb, crashing into a traffic light, and flipping over on the pedestrian crossing.

A resident who witnessed the accident told Shin Min Daily News that he saw a bicycle beside the van and that the rider's nose was bleeding. He added that SCDF personnel removed the van driver trapped in the vehicle.

Police investigations are ongoing.

