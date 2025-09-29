3 teens aged between 14 and 15 arrested for alleged loanshark harassment after setting fire to door of Boon Lay flat

Three teenagers aged between 14 and 15 were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment by fire.

In a statement on Monday (Sept 29), the police said they were alerted to an incident at a Housing Board flat along Boon Lay Drive on Sept 24 at around 3.05pm.

The main door and gate of the unit had been set on fire, while a wall at the staircase landing near the unit was also scribbled with loanshark-related graffiti.

With the aid of police camera images, officers from the Jurong Police Division and Criminal Investigation established the identities of the teenagers and arrested them within six hours.

A mobile phone, black marker, black hoodie and a pair of sunglasses were seized as case exhibits, the police said.

"Investigations against the three teenagers are ongoing," they added.

For first-time offenders, a loanshark harassment offence carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, up to five years’ jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

"The police have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities," the statement said.

"Youths should not assume that they can get away lightly with such crimes because of their young age.

"The police will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone who deliberately vandalises property, cause any once or disrupt public safety, peace and security, and they will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law."

[[nid:720185]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com