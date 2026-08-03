3 found unconscious after fire breaks out in Race Course Road HDB flat

Five people were rescued from a fifth-floor flat after a fire broke out at Block 684 Race Course Road on Monday night (Aug 3), with three of them found unconscious, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 7.10pm.

A bedroom in a unit on the fifth floor was on fire and five people were trapped in the unit, said SCDF.

Of the five, one was rescued by the police. The other four people were rescued by SCDF personnel.

According to SCDF, three of the five people rescued were unconscious.

Three persons were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital and two persons were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The fire was extinguished with a water jet, said SCDF.

When AsiaOne arrived at the scene, there were nine police cars, three fire engines and over 15 SCDF personnel seen onsite.

The affected unit was easily identifiable by the thick black soot coating its exterior.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com