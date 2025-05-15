3 weeks' jail for man who molested stewardess on SIA flight

SINGAPORE — A 20-year-old man who molested a stewardess while on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight has been sentenced to three weeks' jail.

On May 14, Indian national Rajat, who goes by only one name, pleaded guilty to one charge of using criminal force with the intent to outrage modesty.

The offence took place on Feb 28, when Rajat, who was studying at a university in Australia, was flying from Perth to Singapore.

At 11.20am, the stewardess was cleaning one of the restrooms and bent down to pick up a piece of toilet paper on the floor.

"As she did so, (Rajat) approached her and placed both his hands on her hips, near her buttocks. He then pushed his way into the toilet, causing the victim to enter the toilet as well," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Lau.

A female passenger who saw what happened quickly pulled the stewardess out of the restroom and took her to the back of plane to recompose herself and to avoid Rajat.

Despite what happened, Rajat requested to speak to her privately, said the prosecutor.

He was arrested after the plane landed in Changi Airport.

Seeking a jail term of three to six weeks, DPP Lau said the stewardess had suffered some degree of psychological harm, noting that she felt afraid, disgusted and humiliated by what Rajat had done.

The DPP highlighted that it was aggravating that the offence was committed on an aircraft, saying: "Commercial air travel is a high-pressure environment involving close physical proximity, and it is harder to detect undesired physical contact.

"In addition, there is no ready means of escape for the victim... (and) no way to obtain law enforcement mid-flight."

In mitigation, defence lawyer Ranjit Singh noted his client's clean record and good conduct at school.

He told the judge: "A fine should suffice, but if your honour is not with me on that, then I seek a short custodial sentence of one week."

Those convicted of molestation can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

