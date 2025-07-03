3 weeks' jail for man who touched himself on train, flicked bodily fluid on female passenger

SINGAPORE — While on a train, a 57-year-old man thought about his unsatisfactory sexual relationship with his wife and decided to touch himself.

Cheng Choong Peng then flicked his bodily fluid onto a woman, staining her pants.

On July 2, Cheng pleaded guilty to one charge of public nuisance and was sentenced to three weeks' jail.

State prosecuting officer A. Majeed Yosuff said that on the morning of Feb 5, Cheng boarded the same train as the victim at Jurong East MRT station and stood behind her.

While on the train, Cheng thought about his unsatisfactory sexual relationship with his wife, who would tell him that she was tired whenever he wanted to be intimate with her.

Feeling sexually frustrated, Cheng decided to perform a sex act on himself and unzipped his pants to touch himself.

After he was done, he saw some of his bodily fluid on the floor and on his hands.

Cheng then flicked his bodily fluid off his hand and onto the woman's pants.

The prosecutor said Cheng saw that the fluid had landed on the woman's clothing but did not tell her, as he was afraid that she would call the police.

The woman did not notice her pants were stained until she alighted at Outram Park MRT station.

Suspecting that the stains came from the man who stood behind her on the train, she lodged a police report.

The prosecutor said the woman was shocked and at a loss, and felt insulted and disgusted by what Cheng had done.

The police obtained swabs from the stains on the woman's pants, which were sent to the Health Sciences Authority for analysis.

Cheng was arrested on May 20.

Those convicted of public nuisance, knowing that the act would cause annoyance to the public, can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $2,000, or both.

[[nid:719741]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.