3 years' jail for maid who mixed detergent into infant's milk powder

PHOTO: Pexels
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A maid purposely mixed detergent into an infant's milk powder as she wanted to get another domestic helper in trouble.

The 29-year-old Indonesian committed the offence as she was jealous of the other maid who was working for her boss' sister-in-law.

The offender felt that the 25-year-old Myanmar national needed only to take care of the baby, while she had to do all household chores.

The older woman was sentenced on Friday (Sept 20) to three years' jail after pleading guilty to attempting to cause the three-month-old girl to consume a mixture of milk powder and detergent.

She cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the child's identity.

The baby did not consume any of the tainted milk and the court heard that there was no evidence that the Indonesian maid had been abused or ill-treated.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhou Yang said the maid started working for the baby's uncle in April 2015.

On certain occasions, the man, his sister-in-law and their family members would stay together in a house that his parents own.

The two maids would also come along to the house near Hougang Avenue 1, the court heard.

Consumed by her jealousy of the other helper, the Indonesian maid mixed detergent into the baby's milk powder on Sept 6 last year.

The next day, when the child's mother used the contaminated mixture to make milk,she spotted some black and pink particles at the bottom of the baby's milk bottle.

The DPP said: "(The mother) put the first milk bottle aside, used another milk bottle to make milk using the contaminated milk powder, and this time she noticed blue particles in the milk bottle."

When she opened the tin containing the contaminated milk powder, she detected a smell from it similar to that of detergent.

Sensing something amiss, she used breast milk to feed her baby instead.

The next day on Sept 8, the maid's boss alerted the police about the contaminated milk powder and told the officers he thought the maid was the only suspect.

DPP Zhou said a Health Sciences Authority report dated Aug 29 this year stated that when exposed to detergents, children below age six can experience effects such as vomiting and choking.

Exposure to detergents may also cause mild and moderate effects such as diarrhoea, to severe ones such as caustic injury to the gastrointestinal tract.

District Judge Prem Raj said the case involved an innocent and defenceless baby, adding that the maid had "no qualms" using an infant "as a tool to create problems" for another maid.

The Indonesian woman, who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency.

For committing the offence, she could have been jailed for up to five years and fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
MAIDS

TRENDING

3 years&#039; jail for maid who mixed detergent into infant&#039;s milk powder
3 years' jail for maid who mixed detergent into infant's milk powder
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Singapore Girl: The result of the world&#039;s &#039;most intense&#039; cabin crew training
Singapore Girl: The result of the world's 'most intense' cabin crew training
Supper spots in central Singapore that&#039;s not atas, costs less than $12 and is open till 3am
Supper spots in central Singapore that's not atas, costs less than $12 and is open till 3am
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won&#039;t see at their wedding
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won't see at their wedding
Singtel’s first iPhone 11 customer simply watched a Man U match after arriving at MBS at 2am
Singtel’s first iPhone 11 customer simply watched a Man U match after arriving at MBS at 2am
Najib: I wasn&#039;t in cahoots with Jho Low
Najib: I wasn't in cahoots with Jho Low
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans

LIFESTYLE

Free I&#039;m Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares &amp; other deals this week
Free I'm Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares & other deals this week
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Weekend planner Sept 21-22: Downtown East&#039;s new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix&#039;s return &amp; other fun activities
50% off Downtown East's new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix's return & other fun activities this weekend
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?

Home Works

How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another &#039;little princess&#039;
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'
&#039;I felt the impulse to drown myself&#039; after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu&#039;s ex Fan Chih-wei
'I felt the impulse to drown myself' after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu's ex Fan Chih-wei
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues

SERVICES