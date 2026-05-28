3 youths arrested for stealing van at Tampines carpark

Three male youths, aged between 17 and 21, were arrested on May 24 and 25 for allegedly stealing a van parked at a carpark in Tampines.

Police said in a news release on Wednesday (May 27) that they were alerted to a case of motor vehicle theft at about 6.45pm on May 23.

The female victim told police that her van, parked at a car park along Tampines Avenue 9, was purportedly stolen.

Officers from Bedok Police Division established the identities of the three youths through follow-up investigations and ground enquiries, eventually arresting them on May 24 and 25. The stolen van was recovered.

One of the three youths, aged 17, will be charged in court on Thursday for theft of a motor vehicle.

If found guilty of the said offence, he could face a fine and up to seven years imprisonment.

Police investigations are ongoing for the other 17-year-old and 21-year-old male youths.

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