30 minutes to extricate trapped man: Motorcyclist crashes into rear windshield of taxi in Bukit Batok

A motorcyclist was trapped in the back of a Comfort DelGro taxi after colliding with the cab in Bukit Batok on July 17.

He had apparently smashed through the glass of the rear windshield and was stuck in the frame.

A video posted online shows Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) rescuers working to extricate the man from the vehicle.

One online photo shows a big hole in the back of the taxi after the man was freed while another shows the damaged motorcycle.

A witness told Shin Min Daily News that the rescuers took about 30 minutes to extricate the man from the taxi.

In response to a Stomp query, SCDF said it was alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 and Bukit Batok East Avenue 6 at about 10.55pm.

"One person was found trapped in the rear passenger seats of the vehicle. SCDF rescued him using hydraulic rescue equipment," said SCDF, adding that one person was taken to National University Hospital.

When contacted by Stomp, the police said the 20-year-old motorcycle rider was conscious when taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.