'Now I'm all alone': 1 month before marriage, Singaporean motorcyclist dies in Malaysia road accident

Just a month before his marriage, a 31-year-old Singaporean male motorcyclist died after being involved in an accident involving a car and a pickup truck on the North-South Expressway in Johor on Monday (April 20).

Fung Hanren (transliteration) was on his way back to Singapore from vacation when the accident occurred around 3am, reported China Press.

His body has since been repatriated to Singapore.

Fung's fiancée, who wished to be known only as Lydia, told Shin Min Daily News that she was on a flight from the US to Singapore when the incident occurred.

The 33-year-old flight attendant added that upon landing, she turned on her phone and saw numerous missed calls and messages and was shocked to learn that Fung was involved in a accident.

"We’ve been together for six years and were going to register our marriage next month, but now I’m all alone," she was quoted as saying.

Lydia noted that they had recently moved into a new home and were planning to get married in Ipoh in two weeks.

"We had already bought plane tickets for two weeks from now and were preparing to go to my hometown of Ipoh to formally propose and discuss wedding arrangements, including the dowry."

She said that Fung was a cautious driver, and she hoped that the cause of the accident can soon be determined and that the truth will be revealed.

According to Kulai district police chief Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee, the accident occurred at the 25.1km-mark on the southbound lane of the North-South Expressway near Kulai, reported China Press.

Skidded and overturned

Preliminary investigations found that Fung lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle, which skidded and overturned in the middle of the road.

A car travelling on the left lane collided with the motorcycle, and upon impact the bike was flung into the right lane where it was hit again by the pick-up truck. He died on the spot, Malaysian publication Oriental Daily reported.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News at the memorial service in Singapore, Fung's father, 64, said he received the news at around 5am on Monday and rushed to JB.

He described his son as diligent and ambitious.

The youngest in the family with two older brothers, Fung worked as a salesman at a car dealership and also held a part-time job as an insurance broker.

The father said the medical staff told him that his son sustained multiple severe injuries, including a collapsed nasal bone, torn upper lip and a fractured skull, among others.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com