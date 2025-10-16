31,000 more students expected to benefit from MOE's revised income eligibility criteria for financial aid schemes

An additional 31,000 students from lower- and middle-income families will receive financial support and schooling subsidies from the academic year 2026.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will raise the income eligibility criteria for several financial aid schemes at the primary, secondary and post-secondary levels, it announced on Thursday (Oct 16).

For example, students in government schools, government-aided schools and specialised schools currently can apply for the MOE Financial Assistance Scheme (FAS) if their gross household income (GHI) is $3,000 or less, or if their per capita income (PCI) is $750 or less.

When the higher income eligibility ceilings come into effect, students with a GHI of up to $4,000 and PCI of up to $1,000 will be eligible for FAS.

The GHI cap for the highest income tier of Government bursaries for students enrolled in publicly-funded Post-Secondary Education Institutions (PSEIs) will similarly be increased to $12,000 from the current $10,000.

Other schemes that will have its income eligibility criteria revised include the Special Education (SPED) FAS, MOE Independent School Bursary, Uplift Scholarship and the Edusave Merit Bursary.

At present, about 102,000 students annually benefit from these MOE schemes, according to the ministry.

From the school year 2026, MOE and PSEIs will also start using the Household Means Eligibility System (Homes) for means-testing.

The income of all family members living in the same household as the student and the household's average income over the past 12 months will be automatically accounted for, which means that most applicants will not need to submit supporting documents.

Increased bursary amounts part of enhancements

More financial support will be given to beneficiaries of the FAS schemes and MOE Independent School Bursary.

School bus subsidies for primary school recipients will be raised from 65 per cent to 70 per cent of the monthly school bus fare. Public transport subsidy for primary and secondary school students under the schemes will also increase from $17 to $21 per month.

Students awarded the Pre-University Bursary will receive $1,600 cash, up from $1,200. Part of this increase is due to the incorporation of the monthly $21 public transport subsidy, which is currently disbursed separately.

The annual quantum of the Uplift Scholarship, for students in independent schools, will be will increase from $1,000 to $1,200.

Likewise, the bursary amounts for full-time and part-time students at publicly-funded PSEIs will be raised.

Full-time Singaporean ITE Nitec and Higher Nitec students as well as full-time Singaporean diploma students receiving the Higher Education Community Bursary and/or the Higher Education Bursary will receive higher-valued bursaries.

Similarly, the bursary amounts for eligible part-time Nitec/Higher Nitec and Diploma students as well as undergraduates will be raised.

However, the annual bursary amounts for full-time Singaporean undergraduates, excluding Medicine and Dentistry courses, will remain unchanged.

ITE Community scholars will also get an increased cash award of $2,050 from $1,800.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Education Minister Desmond Lee said the enhancement to MOE financial aid schemes will ensure all Singaporeans can continue to access school and post-secondary programmes.

"Education is a powerful social leveller," said Lee. "By ensuring equal access to opportunities, we can help every child pursue their aspirations and build a brighter future together."

