314 suicides reported in Singapore in 2024, remains leading cause of youth deaths

SINGAPORE - A total of 314 suicide deaths were reported in Singapore in 2024, with the highest increase recorded among adults aged 30 to 39.

Suicide remained the leading cause of death for youth aged 10 to 29 for the sixth consecutive year, according to data from the Immigration and Checkpoint Authority's (ICA) Registration of Births and Deaths Report 2024, which was published in July.

Of the 314 suicide deaths in 2024, 64.3 per cent - or 202 - of the cases were males, like in previous years.

The number of adults aged 30 to 39 who died by suicide rose from 43 in 2023 to 75 in 2024.

The suicide death rate in Singapore is currently 5.91 per 100,000 residents.

These numbers from ICA's report are provisional, which means they are preliminary or estimated data that have not yet been finalised.

Previously, a total of 322 suicides were reported in Singapore in 2023 based on a provisional figure from ICA in its 2024 report.

This number of suicide deaths for 2023 has since been finalised to 434, recording a 34.8 per cent increase. The Straits Times has contacted ICA for more information on the spike in numbers between provisional and finalised data.

ST understands that ICA started providing provisional data for suicide deaths only in 2023. The final number of suicide deaths in a year will be provided by ICA in the following year's report.The Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) said in a statement on July 19 that adults aged 30 to 39, who recorded the highest increase in suicide deaths, often face complex pressures during this life stage that are related to family problems, job stability, and mental health challenges.

These stressors are observed among those who have reached out to SOS via its 24-hour Hotline and 24-hour CareText services.

SOS' patron and Senior Minister of State for Education Dr Janil Puthucheary said: "We are determined to keep striving to reduce the number of suicides. Each represents an individual and a family struggling with a tragedy."

"We will continue to do our best working with our volunteers and partners, collaborate and equip them to serve individuals and families who are trying to cope with a crisis. We are grateful to all who step forward to help and hope to encourage more to join us."

Chief executive of SOS Gasper Tan said: "The number of suicide deaths reported is a reminder that our work is far from over, especially among adults aged 30 to 39. We must continue to invest in building a compassionate and connected society where no one has to struggle alone."

As part of its suicide prevention efforts, SOS has trained more than 6,000 people through its Be A Samaritan programme since its launch in 2022. Participants are taught to recognise signs of distress, and learn ways to approach them with empathy and guide them toward community resources.

SOS developed a similar programme called Be A Samaritan Junior in Nov 2024 to help youth aged 14 to 16 detect signs of distress among their peers and encourage early help-seeking.

In 2024, SOS provided in-person counselling services and support groups to 1,112 individuals who struggled with suicide thoughts or attempts, as well as those who have lost loved ones to suicide.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.