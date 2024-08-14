32 cyclists fined for breaking group size rules on the road

SINGAPORE — A total of 32 errant cyclists were fined for breaching the rules on cycling group sizes on the road on July 28 and Aug 4.

The cyclists were caught during enforcement operations conducted by officers from the Traffic Police (TP) and Land Transport Authority (LTA), the authorities said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, the cycling group size limit is the length of five bicycles. This means a maximum of five cyclists riding in a single file, or 10 cyclists riding two abreast on roads with more than one lane.

During the enforcement operations, TP and LTA officers also conducted educational outreach to raise awareness on cycling rules and guidelines.

Cyclists found guilty of flouting the cycling group size rule can be fined $150, the statement said.

It added: "This higher composition fine amount was raised with effect from Jan 1, 2022, to improve road safety and applies to those who break other existing cycling rules.

"This includes failure to stop at red lights, cycling on expressways, and riding abreast of another cyclist along single lane roads or within bus lanes during bus lane operational hours."

The police reminded cyclists to abide by cycling rules and guidelines for their safety, as well as to keep the roads safe for all.

These rules and guidelines include cycling in a single file on single-lane roads, as well as during bus lane operational hours, switching on front white lights and rear red lights in the dark, and wearing a helmet while cycling.

In a Facebook post on Aug 13, LTA also said that since the start of July, it had detected 77 offences committed by errant active mobility device users in places such as Bedok, Robinson Road, Sengkang, Tampines and Woodlands.

These offences — which involved personal mobility devices and power-assisted bicycles (PABs), among others — include riding non-compliant devices, using devices on the wrong paths, and keeping non-compliant PABs.

