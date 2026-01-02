32 Singaporeans convicted for drug and money laundering offences in 2025

A total of 32 Singaporean men were convicted and sentenced for drug and money laundering offences in 2025, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a statement on Friday (Jan 2).

The men, who were arrested by the CNB in separate anti-drug operations, were convicted and sentenced to jail terms of up to 31 years and 18 strokes of the cane.

The youngest offender was 19 years old at the time of conviction.

CNB said it seized about 8.8kg of heroin, 3kg of Ice, 7.8kg of cannabis, about 110g of cannabis-infused candies, 0.9kg of ketamine, 1,160 Ecstasy tablets, 447 Erimin-5 tablets and other controlled drugs during the anti-drug operations.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth about $1.5 million and can feed the addiction of about 7,000 abusers for a week.

About $101,000 worth of proceeds derived from the offenders’ illegal drug activities or otherwise linked to them, were forfeited and surrendered to the state, added the police.

CNB's investigations revealed that the offenders either possessed benefits from drug dealings, in the form of money or assets, or had transferred the proceeds within or out of Singapore.

These actions violated Singapore's anti-drug and anti-money laundering laws.

It is an offence to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer, remove from jurisdiction, acquire, possess, use, benefit from drug dealing — including assisting another in retaining benefits of drug dealing.

The maximum penalties for both offences are a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

It is an offence for any person to possess or use property reasonably suspected to be benefits of drug dealing and the person fails to account satisfactorily how the person came by the property. The maximum penalties for both offences are a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $150,000, or both.

It is also an offence to possess or use property reasonably suspected to be linked to drug dealing if a person cannot satisfactorily account for how the property was obtained. If convicted, offenders may be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $150,000, or both.

