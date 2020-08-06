32-year-old man who died in CTE crash was planning to get married this year

A couple's plans to wed at the end of this year were tragically cut short when the groom-to-be was killed in a car accident on Saturday morning (June 6).

The 32-year-old man died after he was flung out of a BMW convertible on Central Expressway (CTE), Shin Min Daily News reported.

The victim, identified as Aloysius Chin, was behind the wheel of the car when it reportedly skidded and went over a fence after the Jalan Bahagia exit on the CTE towards Seletar Expressway.

According to the Chinese daily, the roof of the convertible was open and the man was likely not wearing a seatbelt. He was flung about five metres away after the vehicle collided with a lamp post and into a drain that was three metres deep.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a call for assistance at about 9.20am that morning and pronounced Chin dead at the scene.

The police are investigating the accident.

Chin, who was a property agent and had 30 companies registered under his name, reportedly had plans to marry his girlfriend at the end of this year.

He had been on his way home from his girlfriend's place when the accident occurred.

As footage from the accident scene circulated online, netizens began to speculate that the victim had been speeding and driving recklessly.

Speaking to 8world, Chin's ex-colleague, who was not identified, defended him, saying: "He was a cheerful, hardworking person and a boss who took care of people. He was truly a good man, unlike what those keyboard warriors are describing."

She added: "He was a kind boss who recognised his employees' efforts and gave opportunities to newbies."

