328 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Sept 7, 185 currently unlinked

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed 328 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 infection as of Tuesday (Sept 7) afternoon, with 185 cases currently unlinked.

From the 328 confirmed cases, 91 are linked to previous cases, and have already been placed on quarantine. 52 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

Among the cases are four seniors above 70 years who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

In addition, there are four imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Two were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

In total, there are 332 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore today.

MOH added that it is working through the details of the cases and will share further updates tonight.

