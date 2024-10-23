33-year-old man arrested for allegedly running online prostitution ring

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Oct 21) for allegedly running a prostitution ring.

He was arrested along with 16 other individuals in a series of raids conducted by the police within the vicinity of Airport Boulevard, Geylang Road, Dover Road, Jurong West Street 64, Minbu Road, Upper Serangoon Road and Upper Thomson Road.

The 12 women and five men, aged between 20 and 50, were arrested for their alleged involvement in vice-related and illegal drug activities, according to a police press release.

Two of the men — a 38-year-old and a 50-year-old — are also being investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau for suspected drug-related offences.

Investigations against the other individuals are still ongoing.

During the raids, the police seized cash amounting to $6,100, mobile phones, vice-related paraphernalia, controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Impending charges: Women's Charter 1961

The 33-year-old man will be charged in court today under the Women's Charter 1961.

Anyone who knowingly profits from the prostitution of another person will face a jail term of up to seven years and a fine of up to $100,000.

Those who knowingly aid in the prostitution of another person will face a jail term of up to seven years and a fine of up to $100,000.

A person outside Singapore who uses remote communication to facilitate prostitution will also face a fine of up to $100,000, a jail term of up to 5 years, or both.

